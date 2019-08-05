Sooronbai Jeenbekov amends decree on awarding class ranks

Amendments were made to the decree on assignment of class ranks to state civil servants and municipal employees of Kyrgyzstan. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the country reported.

From now on, the first class rank is assigned to an employee no earlier than a year after appointment to an administrative position. This includes also probationary employment period. If an employee receives another position in another state agency and local government, the term for assignment is calculated on the basis of the total time of continuous service.

At the same time, the assignment of a class rank is made on the proposal of the head of the department based on the results of the activity assessment. But at the same time, an assessment is not made if a person with a class rank of a state civil servant is appointed to a municipal post. In this case, he or she is assigned the rank of the municipal service corresponding to the class rank of public service in the previous position.

If assignment of military ranks, special class ranks and titles, diplomatic ranks is provided for at the post, then upon transfer to work in another state body or local self-government, an existing military rank, special class rank or title, and diplomatic rank are retained by a person.

An employee may be deprived of a class rank by a court decision for committing a crime in cases set by the criminal legislation of Kyrgyzstan. In addition, he or she loses the rank after renunciation of the citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The decree comes into force on the day of its official publication.