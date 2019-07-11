Almazbek Atambayev not exclude use of force during his arrest

The day before, Almazbek Atambayev did not comment on the second summons to the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs at a meeting with journalists.

The former head of state believes that there will be many of them, and then, perhaps, forceful methods will be used.

«It’s useless to comment. One person should show an example how to resist lawlessness. This lawlessness must be stopped by someone at any cost. This is our homeland, our country. Some comrades confuse Kyrgyzstan with their kolkhoz, and the people — with sheep. We are humans, and we must respect ourselves. Playing these games means helping them, legitimizing lawlessness,» said Almazbek Atambayev.

The day before, Almazbek Atambayev was repeatedly summoned for questioning by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Previously, he was summoned to the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs as a witness in the case on the unlawful release of Aziz Batukaev.

Recall, Parliament lifted immunity of the former president. He was charged with five offences, including the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev and corruption.