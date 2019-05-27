Republican Cleanliness Week to be held in Kyrgyzstan in early June

Republican Cleanliness Week will be held in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism reported.

Organizers of the campaign are the Department of Tourism, Eco Demi Public Foundation, Pure Issyk-Kul NGO and Tonus Public Foundation. Clean-up campaigns will be held shortly before the tourist season 2019 — from June 1 to June 10.

«Such environmental campaigns raise the moral education and cultural awareness of our citizens to the need to protect the environment, care for ecology and the need for a responsible and patriotic attitude to nature,» the department said.

The organizers urge citizens not only to join the campaign, but also to think about the constant preservation of cleanliness in public places, about the rational use of resources and their proper disposal.