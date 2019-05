As a result of 2018, there are 2.4 million payment cards in Kyrgyzstan. The National Bank of the republic says.

Compared with 2017, the number of cards increased by 20 percent. Last year, 38 million transactions with payment cards have been carried out.

«At the beginning of 2019, about 1,583 ATMs and 10,046 POS terminals operated in the republic. In addition, there are 1,606 payment terminals,» the bank says.