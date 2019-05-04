Bishkek to host 7th Education Festival

Bishkek will host the 7th Education Festival «Digital Generation of Kyrgyzstan: ICT in Education and IT Education» on May 4-5. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Program of the festival includes master classes in robotics, radio engineering and electronics, programming, astronomical club «Constellation», «Young Mechanic», «Entertaining Physics» studio.

IT technology experts will also participate in the festival. An exhibition of IT educational services, «Beauty and the Beast» play and performances of children’s art groups are planned.

The event will be held in Oak (Dubovy) park.