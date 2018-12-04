Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win 3 gold medals in Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstanis won 3 gold medals at a karate tournament in Kazakhstan. President of Kekushinkai Karate KWF Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic, Almazbek Baatyrbekov, told 24.kg news agency.

The tournament was held in Shymkent with participation of 270 athletes from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

«Five athletes represented Kyrgyzstan and they all took prize places,» said Almazbek Baatyrbekov.

Bael Shermatov, Shamil Orozbek and Nurmakhamad Kanimetov became champions in their categories. Alexander Shevchenko won silver, and Danil Borodulin — bronze medal.

«We are going to participate in Kazakhstan Open 2018 Tournament, which will be held on December 21-23 in Astana,» the head of the federation added.