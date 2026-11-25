A year-round ski and tourism resort, Baytik Resort, is planned for construction in the village of Baytik, with investment totaling $200 million. Adilet Zhanuzakov, director of the Tourism Development Fund, told journalists.

According to him, 1,500 hectares of land in Baytik were officially allocated for the project under a Cabinet of Ministers order. The fund is now working with Kyrgyzgiprozem and Cadastre to finalize the land surveys. The boundaries are also being coordinated with local authorities.

An investor has already been selected. Construction will be carried out in stages under a public-private partnership (PPP). An agreement with the investor has been signed, and the project is expected to take between three and five years to complete.

Baytik Resort will operate year-round. In winter, visitors will be able to ski, with cable cars and ski lifts planned as part of the infrastructure. The resort will also offer recreational activities during the summer.

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Adilet Zhanuzakov said work on the project had been underway since 2022, but it received particular attention last year and in 2026. The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed officials to ensure its full implementation.

Under the PPP terms, the resort’s infrastructure will become state property after the 49-year agreement expires. Construction will be financed by the private investor.

At least 80 percent of the resort’s workforce is expected to be recruited from the local population.

Earlier reports said China National Heavy Machinery Corporation (CHMC) would serve as the project’s strategic partner. Financing is planned under an EPC+F model, drawing on loans from Eldik Bank, the private partner’s own funds and other sources.