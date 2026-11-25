State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan Arslan Koichiev visited the National History Museum and held an off-site meeting to discuss the museum’s activities and its future development concept, the presidential administration reported.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Culture, the museum’s director, staff from relevant departments of the presidential administration, the management and researchers of the Institute of History, Archaeology and Ethnology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, the director of the Institute of History and Regional Studies at Zhusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University, as well as prominent historians, archaeologists and experts.

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During the visit, Arslan Koichiev inspected the current condition of the museum’s exhibits and the conditions in which they are stored. He then heard views and proposals from historians and members of the academic community on improving the museum’s concept and presenting the country’s historical and cultural heritage in line with modern requirements.

The discussion focused on several pressing issues, including the periodization of history, the display of valuable artefacts discovered during recent archaeological excavations, and the enrichment of exhibitions with scientifically substantiated content.