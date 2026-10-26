State plans to reimburse Madina market owner for investment over 5 years

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said the new Madina market in Bishkek had been placed under state control and that the investment made by its former owner would be reimbursed in stages over the next four to five years.

He made the statement during a meeting with residents of Toktogul district, responding to a question about the construction of a municipal market.

"You recently saw the Madina market. It is now under state control. We will reimburse the money invested by the private owner over four to five years,” the president said.

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According to Japarov, the state may take responsibility for building and managing markets if private owners fail to develop trading infrastructure. He said the authorities were prepared to consider this approach when addressing plans to build a new market in Toktogul.

Traders at Madina were informed this summer that they would be relocated to the nearby Ala-Too market. However, they opposed the move, citing the high cost of the new trading spaces. In July, Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev said the market would not close on August 1 as previously planned. The city administration promised to withdraw the closure notice and give traders additional time to relocate.

A fire broke out at the old market in late August. The Bishkek mayor pledged to provide compensation to those affected. Following the incident, traders began clearing their stalls and moving their goods more actively.

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On October 20, Sadyr Japarov visited the new market and met with traders. According to the market administration, around 90 percent of vendors had relocated by that time. The president instructed the head of the Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev to assist with the move, including arranging transport and covering the costs if necessary.

Japarov said the new market should be fully operational by early November. According to the president, the owner plans to build a luxury residential complex on the site of the old market.