Bishkek’s Madina container market to close on November 10

The administration of Bishkek’s Madina container market has notified tenants that trading will cease on November 10. Entrepreneurs must remove their goods and other property by November 20 and seal their trading premises.

Readers sent 24.kg news agency a photo of the notice announcing the closure of the market’s trading rows. They said it was posted today.

According to the document, trading rows A, B, C, D, E, H, Sever-Novyi, Sever-1, Sever-2, the boutiques beneath the mosque and the Pakhta row will be closed to visitors from November 10.

"Trading activities in the above-mentioned area will be discontinued,” the notice states.

In summer 2026, the authorities announced plans to close Madina market and relocate traders to the new Ala-Too bazaar. Entrepreneurs opposed the move, citing high rental costs and a lack of suitable trading facilities. Following their complaints, the city administration postponed the closure of the old market and gave traders additional time.

In late August, a major fire broke out at Madina, spreading to the market containers. Ten fire crews were involved in extinguishing the blaze.

On October 20, President Sadyr Japarov visited both the new and old markets, met with entrepreneurs and heard their complaints. He instructed officials to assist traders with the relocation by providing transport and to complete the process within 10 days. The president also proposed waiving rent at the new bazaar for the first three months, followed by minimum rental rates for another six months or a year.

During the visit, Sadyr Japarov also announced plans to build a luxury residential complex on the site of Madina market.