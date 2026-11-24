Kyrgyzstan’s Prosecutor General has reported to the president on the number of officials held accountable for violations of the law. According to his figures, 254 officials faced disciplinary action for breaches of legislation governing the handling of citizens’ appeals. Prosecutor General Malik Bekturganov announced these figures at a republican meeting on the country’s socioeconomic development and improving the effectiveness of public administration in the regions.

This year, supervisory authorities conducted inspections to assess whether state and municipal employees were complying with legislation on the procedure for reviewing citizens’ appeals. A total of 478 violations were identified.

As a result, 212 formal submissions were issued to remedy the violations, along with six demands and one warning. Eight disciplinary proceedings and 63 proceedings concerning administrative offenses were also initiated.

Following these measures, 254 officials were subjected to disciplinary action, while another 56 were held accountable for administrative offenses.

The prosecution agencies monitor not only the handling of complaints submitted directly to their agencies but also compliance with the relevant legislation by other state and municipal bodies, Malik Bekturganov said.

According to him, the president has instructed government agencies to fundamentally change their approach to citizens’ complaints. Additional requirements have therefore been introduced for prosecutors. They must now pay particular attention to ensuring that problems are resolved promptly at the local level, including issues that have remained unresolved for a long time, the Prosecutor General said.