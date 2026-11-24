The transfer of 13 Kyrgyz citizens serving prison sentences abroad to Kyrgyzstan has been approved following appeals to the president. Prosecutor General Malik Bekturganov announced this at a republican meeting.

According to him, the Prosecutor General’s Office received 21 appeals. Positive decisions were made in 13 cases, while four applicants were denied.

“When considering such matters, international conventions must be taken into account. A prisoner’s situation must not worsen following their transfer to another country,” the Prosecutor General said.