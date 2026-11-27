The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan has conducted a pilot online reception with a citizen who contacted the court from the city of Osh, the court’s press service reported.

The initiative to introduce remote public reception sessions aims to improve access to justice and provide additional opportunities for citizens to have their appeals considered.

Citizens who are unable to travel to Bishkek for various reasons will now be able to contact the heads of the entire judicial system via video link.

The new format will save citizens considerable time and money by eliminating the need to travel to the capital. In-person public reception sessions at the Supreme Court will also continue.

During the first online session, a resident of Osh appealed to Supreme Court Chairman complaining about delays in the consideration of her case. According to the applicant, the case has remained unresolved for an extended period.

After hearing the complaint, Supreme Court Chairman Mederbek Satyev ordered an immediate internal investigation to establish the reasons for the delay. If violations are identified, the actions of the officials responsible must receive an appropriate legal assessment.

Mederbek Satyev announced that Thursdays would be designated as online public reception days. On these days, the Supreme Court leadership, chairpersons of regional courts, the Bishkek City Court and Bishkek district courts will join the online sessions.

This will allow citizens to contact the heads of the relevant courts directly, receive explanations and promptly raise issues related to the consideration of their cases.