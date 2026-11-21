Representatives of the Forensic Expert Service under the Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan took part in an international research and practical conference “Criminal Proceedings and Forensic Science: Cooperation in the Digital Age”, held at Jusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University.

The international forum brought together leading academics, forensic experts and practicing lawyers from Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Moldova and Azerbaijan.

The discussions focused on the impact of modern digital technologies on the development of criminal proceedings and forensic activities, as well as ways to improve cooperation between forensic institutions and criminal justice authorities.

Representatives of the Forensic Expert Service delivered several presentations as part of the program. Zhanarbek Mamytov, head of the Department of Ballistic, Trace Evidence and Explosives Examinations, presented a paper on the legal status of forensic experts in judicial proceedings.

During the discussions, participants addressed a wide range of current issues, including the use of digital evidence, artificial intelligence technologies, computer forensics, the detection and examination of digital traces, and ensuring the reliability of expert conclusions.

Particular attention was paid to the procedural independence of forensic experts, protection of their professional rights and improving cooperation between forensic institutions and criminal justice authorities.

The conference continued in two thematic sessions dedicated to the digitalization of criminal proceedings and the development of forensic science in response to modern technological challenges. Law students joined academics and practicing specialists in the discussions.

Such events contribute to the development of forensic science, the introduction of modern technologies and improvements in the quality of expert support for criminal proceedings.