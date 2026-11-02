Man fined for illegally transporting firearm in Nooken district

A man transporting a firearm in a vehicle without the required permits was identified in Shaidan area of Nooken district.

The necessary documents were drawn up at the scene. The man was fined 12,500 soms for violating hunting regulations under the Code of Offenses.

In addition, the relevant materials were handed over to the Department of Internal Affairs of Nooken district for a legal assessment of the circumstances surrounding the firearm and taking further action in accordance with the law.

The raid was conducted jointly by officers of the Bioresources Control Department of the Environmental and Technical Supervision Service under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision and the Jalal-Abad Regional Department.