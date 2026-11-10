Kyrgyzstan changes medical examination requirements for gun ownership

Kyrgyzstan has revised the medical examination procedure for citizens seeking the right to carry firearms and for private security guards. The resolution was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document amends Resolution No. 237 of April 30, 2022, which approved the list of medical conditions that disqualify individuals from carrying firearms or working as private security guards.

Under the amendments, electroencephalography (EEG) and psychological assessment will be conducted only when clinically indicated and upon referral by a psychiatrist.

This means that the need for additional examinations will be determined by a doctor based on medical indications.

According to the document, the amendments are intended to improve the list of medical contraindications to carrying firearms and ensure compliance with the Law on Weapons.

The resolution will come into force in 10 days.