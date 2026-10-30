Main construction of new Osh market completed

The main construction work at the new Osh market has been completed. Work is now underway on access roads, utility networks and the surrounding area, the Presidential Affairs Department reported.

Department head Kanybek Tumanbaev visited the site and reviewed the progress of the work.

Блок YouTube

According to the department, modern retail facilities have been built for traders and shoppers, with heating in winter and cooling in summer.

Tumanbaev instructed those responsible to complete the remaining work to a high standard and within the established deadlines. The new Osh market is scheduled to open in spring 2027. It will begin operations once all external infrastructure work has been completed.

The new market covers a total area of 155,000 square meters. The project includes nine two- and four-storey buildings with retail spaces, warehouses, refrigeration facilities, sports halls, a mosque and medical stations.

Construction of the new complex began in September 2024. Once traders relocate, the old Osh market is scheduled to close. Authorities plan to transform its site into a modern green recreational area.

The new market was initially scheduled to open in late August, ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The opening was subsequently postponed, first until autumn and then until spring 2027.