Bishkek’s Osh market planned to be relocated in spring 2027

Bishkek’s Osh market is scheduled to move to a new trade complex in March–April 2027, President Sadyr Japarov said during a meeting with residents of Toktogul district in Jalal-Abad region.

"We have brought Osh market fully under state control. God willing, we will relocate it in March–April next year,” the president said.

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Earlier, head of Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev had promised to move the market to the new complex by the end of this summer. However, in September 2026, he reported that construction was approximately 90 percent complete, meaning the relocation had been postponed.

The new market covers approximately 155,000 square meters. The project includes more than 10,000 trading spaces, storage facilities and parking areas. Once vendors have moved, the site of the existing market in central Bishkek is to be cleared.

The authorities say the new complex is intended to improve trading conditions and provide modern infrastructure for businesses and buyers. However, the exact relocation schedule for vendors and the procedure for allocating trading spaces have not yet been announced.