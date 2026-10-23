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Kyrgyzstanis urged to enable two-factor authentication to protect accounts

10:06, 23 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

The Main Criminal Investigation Department of Kyrgyzstan’s Interior Ministry urged citizens to enable two-factor authentication on their devices to protect their accounts and personal data.

In addition to a password, users will need to provide a second form of verification to log in, such as a one-time code or confirmation through a dedicated app.

To enable the feature, users should open their account security settings, find the «Two-factor authentication» or «Two-step verification» section, select a verification method and follow the instructions, the department said.

The feature reduces the risk of account hacking even if a password is leaked.

"Remember to use unique passwords and never share verification codes with others. You should also regularly check active login sessions,” the department warned.

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