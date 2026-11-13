Government agencies to be inspected for personal data protection compliance

Kyrgyzstan has approved procedures for inspecting government agencies and their subordinate organizations to ensure compliance with legislation on the protection of citizens’ personal data. The resolution was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document was adopted in accordance with Article 90 of the Digital Code and establishes the legal framework for inspections of government institutions in the area of personal data protection.

The inspections will focus on compliance with legal requirements when handling citizens’ personal information.

This includes data collected and used by government agencies and their subordinate organizations in the course of their activities.

The inspection procedures are set out in a separate regulation approved by the resolution. However, the published text of the resolution does not specify the exact inspection procedures, the powers of inspectors or the measures to be taken in response to identified violations.

At the same time, Cabinet Resolution No. 158 of March 22, 2023, which regulated oversight of the use of personal data obtained by government and local government bodies from other government data holders, will be repealed.

The new requirements will be implemented within existing funding allocations and approved staffing levels of government agencies. The resolution does not provide for additional funding from the national budget.

The document will enter into force in 10 days.