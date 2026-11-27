Kyrgyzstan wins six medals at World Grappling Championships
Kyrgyzstan’s national team won six medals at the World Grappling Championships held in Baku, Azerbaijan, the United World Wrestling website reports.
Saida Sabyrova won gold in the girls’ U15 competition in the 44kg weight category.
Silver medals went to Kenchgul Zheenbekova (U15, 40kg) and Nazim Makhmedov (senior, 58kg).
The Kyrgyzstan’s U20 team also claimed three bronze medals. They were won by Abdusomad Tynchtykbekov, Zunur Selim and Sultan Ruslanbekov.