Kyrgyzstan to proceed with nuclear power plant only with full public consent

Kyrgyzstan will begin active work on building a nuclear power plant only after securing full public consent, Energy Minister Altynbek Rysbekov said at a parliamentary session.

MPs raised the need to develop nuclear energy and said Kyrgyzstan should not fall behind other countries.

"Facilities that require large amounts of energy are being built. The future belongs to nuclear power plants. We must not lag behind other Central Asian countries but should move forward, ” MP Ulan Primov said.

Rysbekov agreed that the development of nuclear energy was becoming a necessity. He said Kyrgyzstan was already studying international experience, with two groups of specialists sent in 2024 to learn about the operation of nuclear power plants.

The minister stressed that public awareness efforts and discussions with citizens should come first.

Active work on the project will begin once full public consent has been secured.

«We also need to start training specialists. This is a new industry for us, so we currently have virtually no experts of our own. We need to study the experience of neighboring countries. They have been working in this field for 10–15 years and are only now moving toward construction. They have major research institutes, and we are also developing plans to open faculties and departments at technical universities, ” the minister said.

Earlier, Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom said it was ready to build small- and medium-capacity nuclear power plants in Kyrgyzstan.