An expert mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a working visit. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported.

According to the department, the mission is part of technical cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the IAEA aimed at improving radiation protection for the public, environmental monitoring, and modernizing nuclear medicine and safety infrastructure.

Key areas of the mission’s work

1. Improving the regulatory framework

Experts will hold a series of working meetings with the regulatory authority under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision. The parties will discuss incorporating IAEA safety recommendations into Kyrgyzstan’s legislation and regulations on radiation safety.

2. Developing the radiation monitoring system

IAEA specialists will assess the technical capabilities, staffing capacity and procurement needs of laboratories operated by the Hydrometeorological Service under the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, and the Institute of Biology and Soil Science of the National Academy of Sciences.

3. Assessing legacy sites and waste management

Meetings are scheduled with the agency responsible for tailings management under the Ministry of Emergency Situations, as well as a visit to the Republican Specialized Plant.

The experts will also travel to Mailuu-Suu to inspect uranium legacy sites and assess the monitoring network for surface and groundwater following remediation works.

4. Cooperation in healthcare and oncology

Mission representatives have met with the Health Ministry’s leadership to discuss potential IAEA support for the new oncology center being established in Osh.

They will also visit the National Oncology Center in Bishkek.