Kyrgyzstan has been awarded the right to host the 2028 AFC Futsal Asian Cup, the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) announced.

The decision was made today during a meeting of the Asian Football Confederation’s Futsal Committee, held in Phuket, Thailand.

The tournament will take place from January 24 to February 6, 2028.

This will mark the first time Kyrgyzstan hosts the final tournament of the continental futsal championship.

While the country has previously hosted qualifying matches for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup, the KFU noted that hosting the final tournament will be a significant step forward for the development of futsal in Kyrgyzstan.