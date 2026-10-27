India seeks to establish National Cricket Federation in Kyrgyzstan

Urmat Asanbaev, director of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan, met with a delegation from the Cricket Association of Bengal, India.

According to the agency, Nitin Meena, a member of the Indian delegation, announced the plans to establish a national cricket federation in Kyrgyzstan.

Federation representatives Navinesh Jawara and Ranjan Sahu outlined the project's prospects. They noted that cricket is developing with the support of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and provided information about the federation's activities and plans to organize championships and other sporting events.

Agency Director Urmat Sadyrovich expressed interest in developing cricket in Kyrgyzstan and cooperating with the Indian side. He also thanked the delegation for the visit.

Following the meeting, the federation representatives agreed to prepare and submit an application to the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports to have cricket included in Kyrgyzstan's unified register of sports.