Chui region wins Interregional Kok-Boru Championship in Osh

Chui region’s team won the Interregional Kok-Boru Championship, defeating Talas region’s team 8-4 in the final held on October 25 at the Toloykon hippodrome in Osh.

The tournament began on October 21 and featured six teams divided into Groups A and B. Following the group stage, the teams from Chui and Talas regions advanced to the final. The Osh and Issyk-Kul regions’ teams competed for third place.

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The champions received 1 million soms in prize money. The Talas region’s team was awarded 500,000 soms, the Osh region’s team received 250,000 soms, and the Issyk-Kul region’s team took home 150,000 soms.