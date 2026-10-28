Arena for kok-boru with 25,000 seats to be built in Chui region

A large equestrian sports complex featuring a 25,000-seat arena for kok-boru is planned for construction in Sokuluk district in Kyrgyzstan’s Chui region. Urmat Asanbaev, director of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to Asanbaev, the new complex will be located near the village of Belek, where an existing hippodrome is situated. The project includes separate facilities for kok-boru competitions and horse racing.

«A 25,000-seat arena for kok-boru will be built there. There will also be a separate hippodrome for horse racing. These will be two different facilities so that competitions can take place simultaneously without interfering with each other, ” Asanbaev said.

The complex is also expected to include hotels, stables and the infrastructure needed for athletes, spectators and horse care.

The agency’s head noted that the project is being implemented on the instructions of President Sadyr Japarov. Preparations for construction are already underway.

However, Urmat Asanbaev could not provide the estimated cost of the complex or an exact completion date, explaining that the project is being handled by the City Hall.

The agency head spoke about the plans in response to a question from a radio listener in Sokuluk district, who asked about the status of new hippodrome and kok-boru arena.