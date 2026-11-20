Seven people have been detained in Bishkek and Chui region on suspicion of spreading the ideology of the banned religious organization Jehovah’s Witnesses-Ilyinites, also known as the Desnoye Brotherhood. The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the security services, searches at the detainees’ homes uncovered religious literature, communication devices and information transmission equipment. Materials that could have been used to spread the group’s prohibited ideas were also seized.

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The investigation is ongoing.

The SCNS reminded that participation in extremist activities carries criminal liability. It also urged citizens to study religion at educational institutions officially authorized to provide such instruction.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses-Ilyinites, also known as the Desnoye Brotherhood, are a religious movement that emerged in Russia in the 1840s. Its teachings combine elements of Jewish and Christian traditions.