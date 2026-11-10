38 suspected members of Hizb ut-Tahrir detained in Kyrgyzstan

A major operation has been carried out in Kyrgyzstan to detain members of Hizb ut-Tahrir, a religious extremist organization banned in the country. A total of 38 people have been detained, the press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the SCNS, most of those detained held mid- and senior-level leadership positions within the organization’s structure.

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The agency said that a lengthy intelligence operation had uncovered evidence that the suspects were spreading the radical ideology of Hizb ut-Tahrir. The findings were confirmed by religious expert examinations. Investigators also documented cases of recruiting new members and involving them in the organization’s activities.

According to the security services, some of the detainees attempted to obstruct the investigation and destroy extremist literature at the scene.

During searches of their homes, officers seized large quantities of extremist materials, communication devices and equipment used to transmit and distribute banned literature.

The investigation is ongoing.