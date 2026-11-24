Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev thanked municipal service employees for their work and said the city should undergo significant changes ahead of the capital’s 150th anniversary.

In his address, Dzhunushaliev noted that since 2021, construction of roads and playgrounds that had previously been suspended has been completed in Bishkek. According to the mayor, municipal services have renovated a number of facilities and continue to work on improving the city’s infrastructure and public spaces.

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“We can change the city, and we are changing it. I would like to thank all of you for that,” the mayor said.

He added that he hoped to maintain the current pace of work over the next two to three years, with Bishkek expected to be transformed by 2028.

« By the 150th anniversary, we must implement numerous infrastructure projects and build new facilities. The city must become different. Aibek Dzhunushaliev

According to the mayor, the capital’s anniversary is expected to be celebrated at the state level. He emphasized that the efforts of all municipal services are essential to reshaping the city’s appearance.