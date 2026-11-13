Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated in Bishkek

According to the diplomatic mission, the meeting brought together members of diplomatic corps from friendly countries, members of the Zhogorku Kenesh, representatives of Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Ministry, and prominent figures from the academic and cultural communities.

The official part of the evening opened with a screening of a documentary about the history of the liberation of Karabakh. Participants noted that the victory had become a source of shared joy and pride for Turkic and brotherly nations.

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In his address, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Latif Gandilov highlighted the historical significance of November 8 in restoring the country’s territorial integrity. He expressed particular gratitude to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkey for their fraternal assistance in building schools and restoring infrastructure in the liberated territories. The ambassador also outlined Baku’s efforts to achieve lasting peace in the region.

Kyrgyz politicians and diaspora leaders who addressed the gathering praised the high level of bilateral relations and stressed the importance of strengthening humanitarian ties. Their speeches also highlighted the role of peace initiatives and the mutual support that the peoples of the two countries have extended to each other over the years.

The celebration concluded with a concert featuring well-known Azerbaijani traditional melodies. Following the performance, guests were invited to a reception featuring traditional Azerbaijani cuisine, with the classic shah pilaf as its centerpiece.