Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan agree to develop international road transport

Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan will develop international road transport links between the two countries. The Cabinet of Ministers has approved an agreement between their governments. The resolution was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The agreement was signed on July 31, 2026 in Cholpon-Ata and concerns international road transport between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

Approval of the agreement is one of the domestic procedures required for it to enter into force.

Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Ministry has been instructed to notify the Azerbaijani side that the relevant procedures have been completed.

Cooperation in road transport is important for strengthening transport links between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan and developing international freight transportation.

The resolution will enter into force in 10 days.