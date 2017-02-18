Kyrgyzstan to be able to supply more than meat and dairy products to Russia

List of companies in Kyrgyzstan , allowed to export products of animal origin (meat and dairy) in Russia , will be expanded. Such arrangement made by Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Oleg Pankratov and Director of the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation Vladimir Bulavin.

The press service of the Kyrgyz government reported that yesterday Moscow ( Russia ) hosted a regular meeting of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Russian commission on trade-economic , scientific-technical and humanitarian cooperation. As the result the parties have agreed to develop a program of economic cooperation between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Russia in 2018–2021 years.

It was agreed to continue working together to improve the conditions of stay of Kyrgyzstanis in the Russian Federation and Kyrgyz citizens for study in Russian universities at the expense of the federal budget.

In addition, during the committee meeting discussed bilateral cooperation in trade sphere. The parties agreed to increase the volume of exports of Kyrgyz products, including products of animal origin.

It was also decided to hold the Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan in Russia in 2017.