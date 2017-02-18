Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan to be held in Russia in 2017

Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan will be held in Russia in 2017. The relevant agreement was reached during the 19th meeting of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Russian commission on trade-economic , scientific-technical and humanitarian cooperation, which was held yesterday in Moscow ( Russia ).

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz Cabinet, in the near future the programs of economic cooperation between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Russia in 2018–2021 years will be worked out.

At the meeting the sides discussed bilateral key cooperation issues in the ​​trade sphere. As a result, they agreed to increase the volume of Kyrgyz export products, including of animal origin and expanding the list of corresponding enterprises.

The sides noted the progress in implementation of the Program of economic cooperation between the two countries for 2014–2017.

It was agreed to continue the joint work related to the stay of Kyrgyz citizens in Russia , admission of Kyrgyz citizens for study in Russian universities at the expense of the federal budget.