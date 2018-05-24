Turkey to help Kyrgyzstan with tourism development

The Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan Sultan Zhumagulov met with his Turkish counterpart Numan Kurtulmus in Ankara. The press service of the Ministry of Culture of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The heads of ministries discussed the further development and strengthening of bilateral cultural ties and exchange of experience in tourism as well as cooperation in the field of mass media and the press.

The ministers approved a plan of action for cooperation in the field of tourism. For example, Turkey will begin to train tourism workers and trainee students from Kyrgyzstan. Specialists from Turkey will come to the republic for practical training at specific facilities.

The Turkish side promised to decorate the Aitmatov Friendship Hall in the National Library of Kyrgyzstan.