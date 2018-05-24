Dancers from Kyrgyzstan become champions at tournament in Russia

Kyrgyzstanis won the annual International Tournament «Waltz of Victory 2018» in sports ballroom dancing. The Ballroom Dancing Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

As noted, the competition took place in Moscow (Russia). More than 3,400 dance couples from 19 countries competed for the victory, including the domestic duet Dmitry Blinkov and Asel Mambetova. They took prize places in six nominations.

In Juniors-1, Latina category, they won the gold medal. In addition, they have four silver and a bronze medals.