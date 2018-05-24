Prosecutor gets 3,300 mln soms fine for bribe extortion

The prosecutor of Chui region, Ruslan Nurbekov, was fined for 3,300,000 soms for extortion of a bribe. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Emil Kaipov, a judge of Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, delivered such a verdict.

The criminal case is classified. It is known that the prosecutor of the department of regional prosecutor’s office Tair Dzhumabekov was fined for 4,100,000 soms. Investigator, Aibek Ryspaev, is to pay a fine of 4,050,000 soms. They were not released, because the verdict will be appealed.

Recall, the prosecutor of Chui region was named in a criminal case in 2016. Employees of the Corruption Control Service of the State Committee for National Security searched the office of the regional supervisory body within the criminal case, initiated on extortion of a bribe.