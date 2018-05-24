Border guards to capture incidents at border with help of video recorders

Border guards serving in Batken region will patrol sections of the border with video recorders. The United Nations Development Programme donated Kyrgyzstan 77 sets of portable video recorders. The organization reported.

Foot border patrols will get the devices to record possible incidents along the state border line.

«Video recording will improve the interaction of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic with the population, living in the border areas, and will help to receive reliable video and photo materials in case of border incidents, including for further objective investigation of them,» UNDP said.

Border guards of Dostuk-Avtodorozhny checkpoint have already started using video recorders.