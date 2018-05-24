Salary of librarians, cooks of educational institutions to be increased

The Ministry of Education and Science proposes to increase the salaries of the technical personnel. The document was submitted for public discussion.

The salary of the majority of employees of educational institutions, including the system of primary vocational education, was increased. However, the heads of the libraries, hostels, the chef cooks, the mechanics, the secretaries of the administrative unit (the personnel inspectors, the passport officers) remained without salary increase.

If now the salary of a head of a hostel or library is 5,040 soms, then after the increase it will reach 6,000.

In 2018, at least 1.9 billion soms will be needed to raise salaries of the technical personnel.