Number of Kyrgyzstanis working in Russia increases fivefold since 2012

According to the estimates of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, over the past five years, the number of citizens of Kyrgyzstan working in Russia has increased almost five times and citizens of Armenia — two times. 360 TV channel reported with reference to the data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

So, in 2017, at least 376,863 Kyrgyz citizens worked in Russia, and 79,375 — in 2012. As for the citizens of Armenia, there were 232,247 citizens of the country working in Russia in 2017, and in 2012 — 90,549.

Both countries are the members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

In addition to other preferences, membership in the union gives the right to immigrants from EEU countries equal labor rights with the Russian citizens.

In particular, neither the citizens of Kyrgyzstan nor the citizens of Armenia need to obtain a license for work to legally find a job in Russia.

As for citizens of other countries, who have to obtain a license for employment in Russia, from 2012 to 2017, the number of Uzbekistan’s citizens working in Russia has increased by one and a half times, and by more than one and a half — citizens of Tajikistan. The citizens of Ukraine take the 3rd place.

Kyrgyzstan officially joined the Eurasian Economic Union in August 2015.