During four months of 2018, Kyrgyzstan has collected 24,550.8 billion soms in taxes and payments. The State Tax Service reported.

The plan was over-fulfilled by 1.7 percent, or by 406.3 million soms. Compared with the same period in 2017, tax revenues increased by 2,211.5 billion soms, or by 9.9 percent.

The revenues of the state budget in January-April 2018 amounted to 45,559.2 billion soms. At least 1,037.2 billion soms were collected in excess of the plan.