Builders of Talas-Taraz-Suusamyr road go on strike

The workers, who are building Talas — Taraz — Suusamyr road, went on strike. Representatives of Kyrgyz Zhol Kurulush LLC, which conducts the work, told.

According to the workers, they are not paid salary for the fourth month in a row. They have been striking for a week already.

The Deputy Director of Kyrgyz Zhol Kurulush LLC, Bolotbek Seidakmatov, told that about 50 people, who had built the sidewalk, stopped working.

The main contractor in the project is «Chakyr Yapi Sanayi ve Tijaret» company. However, its representatives are not available for comment.

The third phase of Talas-Taraz-Suusamyr road construction was to be completed in August 2017. Later, its commissioning was postponed until June 2018. In September 2017, the workers involved in the project had already gone on strike because of salary arrears.