In connection with the laying of the utilities, a section of Azhibek Baatyr Street will be closed for traffic. The press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The section of the street from the residential house 1 to Rustaveli Street will be closed from May 24.

Arek Story LLC will lay the service lines: heating network, water supply, electric cable and sewerage. The works are planned to be completed by June 23.