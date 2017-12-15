18:16
-7
USD 69.75
EUR 82.48
RUB 1.19
English

New uniform and vehicles of Road Traffic Safety Department

The Patrol Police has been transformed into the Department for Ensuring Traffic Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

A new dark blue uniform with retroreflective elements has been introduced. This, according to the head of the Department Kanat Jumagaziev, will allow ensuring personal security measures for employees during night duty in conditions of poor visibility. The uniform is sewn at the expense of the Road Traffic Safety Department, one set will be given to employees free of charge. Press service of the State Department informed 24.kg news agency.

There are also distinctions for cars — red and blue stripes on cars.

The agency presented photos of the new uniform, car and badge.
link:
views: 115
Print
Related
Mosques in Kyrgyzstan began to preach sermons on road safety
Mobile battalion to combat street crime fromed in Bishkek
Patrol police of Jalal-Abad region receives 10 new official cars
No explosives found in box at Philharmonic Hall
Over 4,000 police officers to keep order on Farewell Bell Day
Number of patrol policemen increased on Bishkek-Osh road
Popular
Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital
Economy of Kyrgyzstan slows down, prices begin to rise Economy of Kyrgyzstan slows down, prices begin to rise
Book of American expert on Eurasia in state language presented in Bishkek Book of American expert on Eurasia in state language presented in Bishkek
Growth of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan expected in second half of December Growth of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan expected in second half of December