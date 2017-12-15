New uniform and vehicles of Road Traffic Safety Department

The Patrol Police has been transformed into the Department for Ensuring Traffic Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic .

A new dark blue uniform with retroreflective elements has been introduced. This, according to the head of the Department Kanat Jumagaziev, will allow ensuring personal security measures for employees during night duty in conditions of poor visibility. The uniform is sewn at the expense of the Road Traffic Safety Department, one set will be given to employees free of charge. Press service of the State Department informed 24.kg news agency.

There are also distinctions for cars — red and blue stripes on cars.

The agency presented photos of the new uniform, car and badge.