Today the former chairman of the Accounting Chamber Iskender Gaipkulov received the mandate of the deputy. The decision was taken at a meeting of the CEC.

He came to the Parliament on the list of «Ata Meken» party instead of Omurbek Tekebayev, convicted under the article «Corruption». He and former Emergency Minister Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison.

Note, Omurbek Tekebayev was deprived of his deputy mandate on November 1.