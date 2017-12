A school will be built in Osh ( Kyrgyzstan ) at the expense of Uzbekistan . Parliament approved the bill on ratification of the agreement between the two countries in three readings.

According to the Minister of Education and Science Gulmira Kudaiberdiyeva, most of the builders will be from Uzbekistan . Construction will be completed by the beginning of the next academic year.

The school for 630 students will consist of three buildings.

The law will be sent to the President for signing.