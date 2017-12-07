Human rights defenders: Chubak azhi Zhalilov damages image of Kyrgyzstan

Chubak azhi Zhalilov damages the image of the country. Nazgul Turdubekova, a human rights activist, said this at a press conference today.

She read out a statement of civil society on the ex-mufti’s statement about polygamy. According to the society, the cleric insulted the honor and dignity not only of women, but of the entire country by his statement.

« Kyrgyzstan has already made a huge step forward and successfully eradicates the practice of bride kidnapping and child marriage. In Central Asia , we occupy an advanced place in this direction. And Chubak azhi Zhalilov, by his statement about polygamy, damages the image of the country,» said Nazgul Turdubekova.

The civil society demands from the Parliament, the government and the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan to stop further polemics about the legalization of polygamy. Human rights defenders also asked to work out effective additional legislative measures to prevent polygamy. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan was asked to stop the dissemination of information about the possibility of having several wives.