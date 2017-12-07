President instructs to strengthen control on results of Accounting Chamber audit

«It is necessary to strengthen the control on the results of the audit activity of the Accounting Chamber, as violations and reserves for significantly larger amounts are detected during the audit, but the budget receives insignificant amounts,» President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a meeting with the Chairman of the Accounting Chamber Ulukbek Maripov. This was reported by the Information Policy Department of the President’s Office.

According to it, the chairman of the Accounting Chamber told the head of state about work to control the effectiveness of using the republican budget, the results of activities for 2016 and the prospects for further development of the Accounting Chamber.

The Head of State noted the need to accelerate the transition to international standards of state audit and ensure the transfer of the Accounting Chamber from the category of the supervisory authority to the authority to assist budget organizations in taking preventive measures to exclude financial irregularities.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov said about the need to strengthen work to eliminate corruption risks in the system of state audit. He noted that transparency and anti-corruption activities should be a priority in the work of the Accounting Chamber.