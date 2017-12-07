13:11
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells why he changes composition of government

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan told why the composition of the Cabinet of Ministers will change. Sapar Isakov said this today during an informal meeting with journalists.

According to him, in the course of the work of the government there can be adjustments to its staff, but this depends on the members of the government and their work.

«We agreed that we will demand results. If I see that this or that minister is not coping with duties, I will dismiss him. Yes, this minister can be the representative of this or that party. We will hold consultations with representatives of parties, their leaders, in order to find a suitable candidate,» Sapar Isakov said.

But we won’t change all at the same time, show that the government is being renewed. It’s not that, but the fact that certain ministers must clearly fulfill their duties.

Sapar Isakov

