Two deputies run for the post of Vice Speaker of the Parliament. The Parliament confirmed Information about this to 24.kg news agency.

Ata Meken faction nominates Saidulla Nyshanov, Respublika — Ata Jurt — Kurmankul Zulushev.

Their candidacies will first be considered on the profile committee meeting, and later - submitted to the Parliament for consideration.

Today Altynay Omurbekova resigned from her post .